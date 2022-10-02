Students at St Mary's Secondary school Newport celebrate Mercy Day

Students with their Mercy Day project
Last week our school celebrated Mercy Day, which fell on Saturday, September 24 this year.
Our students cut out hand prints and designed them to represent themselves and their values.
They placed these on a display in our main hall around the symbol of the cross to show our Ceist values of Spiritual and Human Development and Creating Community.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
