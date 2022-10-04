Tipperary Rugby: Disappointment for Cashel with one-point loss in Navan

ALL IRELAND LEAGUE DIVISION 2A

NAVAN 20 CASHEL 19

On Saturday last the All Ireland League 2022/23 kicked off for 50 clubs throughout the country, all with hopes and dreams and ambitions to progress to the next level. It is a long campaign for all with 18 games before the play-off positions are decided.



Cashel’s journey commenced in Navan, a club that spent two years in Division 1B, but were relegated at the end of last season to Division 2A.



The conditions for the game were dry with a wind blowing diagonally across the field favouring the home team in the first half. Cashel got off to a dream start as they won a lineout on half way. The forwards went through a number of phases and as they made progress scrum half Josh Pickering sliced through a gap and raced to the line to score a try in the corner.



Back came Navan with two lineouts inside the Cashel 22. Fearghaill O’Donoghue robbed both and Cashel cleared their lines. From the off Navan were willing to run the ball and were very comfortable to do so. Cashel were defending well but ten minutes in were penalised in a scrum in front of the posts. Navan narrowed the gap with the kick.



From here on the Cashel lineout began to misfire and it had dire consequences for them as the game progressed.



On 15 minutes they were attacking but lost a lineout. The loose ball was kicked ahead a number of times and with the Cashel defence out of position Navan scored a converted try under the posts.

The referee was extremely strict at the breakdown and awarded numerpous penalties against both teams. This gave opportunities to both teams to kick down the line but against the wind it was extremely difficult. Cashel however were defending extremely well with Fearghaill O’Donoghue, James Ryan, Richard Moran and Liam Shine playing extremely well. Conor Cashman and Ben Murray were also prominant.



In the first half Navan used the wind at every opportunity kicking deep into Cashel territory. The score remained at 10-5 until the 31st minute. A Cashel kick to touch that did not reach its destination was fielded by the Navan winger who set up a backs move resulting in a try in the corner. Cashel had a number of attacks but they did not result in a score due to poor handling.

The half time score was Navan 15 Cashel 5.



With the wind in their favour and following some heroic defending a ten point deficit starting the second half was not an unsurmountable task. Brendan Crosse and Mikey Wilson came on and the Cashel pack began to dominate.

Ten minutes into the half Cashel kicked a penalty to the Navan 22. The lineout was won, the maul set up and after an extreme effort the maul edged to the Navan line. When it was halted the ball was whipped to Conor Cashman and he barged over for a try. Josh O’Dwyer converted and Cashel were back in the ball game.



Cashel continued to dominate and it was clear that they were the fitter team as the home players began to go to ground for breathers.

On 64 minutes the Cashel maul once again delivered from a lineout on the Navan 22. Richard Moran touched down and Josh O’Dwyer converted to put Cashel four points ahead.

From the kick-off Navan attacked again but the Cashel defence held firm with James Ryan winning an excellent turnover at the breakdown.



For the next five minutes Cashel were under the pump but the defence was excellent. They won a penalty and cleared their lines but crucially lost the lineout and were back under pressure again. They defended well until the 79th minute when they were penalised for a high tackle and went a man down to a yellow card. Navan kept the pressure on and eventually barged over for a try to go a point ahead. They hit a post with the conversion.



Cashel had one last chance when they won a penalty and kicked inside the Navan 22. They won the lineout and charged forward but were pinged at the breakdown for not releasing and the chance of a score was lost.



Final score Navan 20 Cashel 19.



This was a game Cashel could have won and they will be disappointed that they did not close it out when they went ahead. Many aspects of their game were very positive. Except for the first scrum Cashel were dominant in that area for the remainder of the game. The defence was very good against a huge Navan pack and a very slick backline. The maul was also very effective.



There are a few lessons to be learned in the lineout area and in getting the backline moving in a more positive manner. They have the talent to do this and will have an opportuntiy the put things right when they meet UL/Bohemians in Cashel on Saturday next at 2.30pm in round 2 af the league.



Cashel team (1 to 21). C O’Donnell, N Fitzgerald, B Ryan, B O’Connor, F O’Donoghue, R Moran, L Shine, J Ryan, J Pickering, J O'Dwyer, P Leamy, C Cashman, B Murray, R Kingston, A Bergada, D Foley, J Evans, B Crosse, M Wilson, R O’Sullivan, J O’Rourke.