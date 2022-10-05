Renowned line up of poets to give readings at Poetry Plus event in Carrick-on-Suir

A renowned Himalayan poet and translator will be the special guest at Carrick-on-Suir’s Poetry Plus evening of poetry and prose readings in the town’s Sean Healy Memorial Library on Friday, October 7 from 7pm to 9pm.

Yuyutsu RD Sharma will read from his works at the event and will be joined by two award winning local poets, Michael Coady and Mark Roper, who will read from his forthcoming collection Beyond Stillness.

Creative writing teacher Margaret O’Brien, who runs the Poetry Plus sessions at Brewery Lane Theatre said this was a very special opportunity for the writing community and poetry lovers.

She thanked Tipperary County Council Arts Officer Melanie Scott and the Tipperary Arts Office and Carol Delany of Carrick-on-Suir Library for their support.

Yuyutsu RD Sharma is the recipient of fellowships and grants from The Rockefeller Foundation, Ireland Literature Exchange, Trubar Foundation, Slovenia, The Institute for the Translation of Hebrew Literature and The Foundation for the Production and Translation of Dutch Literature.

He has held workshops in creative writing and translation at universities in Belfast, Germany, Beijing, Ottawa, California and New York.

Mr Sharma’s works have appeared in poetry reviews around the world and the Library of Congress nominated his book of Nepali translations: Roaring Recitals; Five Nepali Poets as Best Book of the Year 2001 from Asia under the World of Books International Perspectives programme