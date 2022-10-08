Helen Molloy the guest speaker at Clonmel Flower Club's monthly meeting

The monthly meeting of Clonmel Flower Club will be held next Wednesday night, October 12
Clonmel Flower Club will hold its monthly meeting next Wednesday, October 12 at Hotel Minella.
Club president Mildred Stokes will give a demonstration for beginners at 7.30pm.
The competition titles for members are Novice and Beginners, Seasonal Inspiration 60cms; Intermediate, Washed Ashore 60cms; Advanced, Timeless Treasures - a still life exhibit, 80cms.
Helen Molloy from Carri's is the guest speaker and all are welcome.
