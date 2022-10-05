Tipperary parish issue new schedule to protect access to weekly Mass
At a recent meeting of the Parish Pastoral Council, it was decided to move to a three-month rotation of the Friday/Sunday Masses in order to give more clarity to people going forward.
New schedule for October, November and December. Wednesday: Templederry Church at 7 pm. Friday: Curreeney Church at 7.30pm. Saturday: Templederry Church at 7pm. Sunday: Killeen Church at 10am.
While we are aware that this timetable is not ideal, we are doing our best to ensure that each of our Churches maintains a Mass every week, unlike many other parishes in our Diocese.
Please continue to support the parish Masses.
Contributed to Around the County in the Tipperary Star.
