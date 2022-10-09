Carrick-on-Suir duo release their debut EP

The Wood of O husband and wife duo, Breege Phelan and Will McLellan, have released their 100% home-brewed debut folk EP Mountain Sky Moon.

The six track EP was written and recorded at home during lockdown and encapsulates this duo’s diverse storytelling ability with songs inspired by the pirate queen Gráinne Ní Mháille, the abolitionist Harriet Tubman, the Leannán-Sí of Irish mythology, the political Aisling style poems of the 17th and 18th century and of course, the obligatory nod to heartbreak and revenge.

“These songs were born over the space of four years and the theme of the EP comes from stories that reflect our interest in human history and Irish mythology,” say Breege and Will.

This EP has a distinctly folk sound, opening with the sounds of Gráinne Mhaol’s masts creaking in the wind as she sailed along the Mayo coastline and closing with a rendition of the ancient Irish song Chnoc Chéin Mhic Cáinte written by Peadar Ó Doirnín in the mid 1700s, which blends into the atmospheric outro; an original instrumental piece called Macalla’ or ‘Echo.

The Wood of O have been playing at music festivals in the south-east for the last few years and last June, performed another sell-out show at The Brewery Lane Theatre in Carrick-on-Suir as part of The Clancy Brothers Festival of Music and Art.

MountainSkyMoon is out now on CD and on all streaming platforms.