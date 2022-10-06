Search

06 Oct 2022

First year students make their new school proud at Presentation Thurles open day

First year students make their new school proud at Presentation Thurles open day

First Years - Caoimhe Ryan and Gwynn McDonnell addressed our Open Night audience

Reporter:

Reporter

06 Oct 2022 5:44 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Proud Pres Girls

First Year students Caoimhe Ryan and Gwynn Mc Donnell addressed a packed hall at our recent Open Evening.

Caoimhe, a past pupil of Holycross National School, described her transition to Secondary School and her school days as a Pres girl.

Gwynn, from County Limerick, shared her experience to date as a boarder in her new’ home away from home’.
Well done, girls. We are very proud of you!

Open Night
A huge thank you to all of the families and prospective students who visited our school last Tuesday for our Open Night.

We were delighted to give a warm Presentation welcome to fifth and sixth class students from near and far.

It was lovely to see many familiar faces – past pupils now returning with their daughters.

Well done to all of our guides on the night – you were terrific! We are very proud of all of you.

Our enrolment forms are now available on our website www.presthurles.ie, under the Information Tab.

The deadline for receipt of application forms for incoming First Years for the 2023/2024 academic year is Thursday, November 17 2022.

You can either fill in an online application form for your daughter on our website or download, print and either hand in the form to our school’s office or post it FAO The Principal, Presentation Secondary School, Thurles. Co. Tipperary.

Please write ‘Application Form 2023-24’ on the outside of the envelope.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media