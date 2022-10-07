TRAFFIC: Motorists advised to expect delays as works start at the Roardstown junction

Road works
Tipperary County Council is implementing temporary traffic management measures on The Ragg to Templemore road, at the Roardstown Junction L3211 with the Drom road L3212 and Dovea road L4121-3 from this morning.
Resurfacing works will be carried out from Friday, October 7, to Tuesday, October 11, from 7am to 7pm.
Only local access will be facilitated, diversions will be in place, and motorists are advised to expect delays.
TEMPORARY TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT AT THE ROARDSTOWN JUNCTION ON THE RAGG TO TEMPLEMORE ROAD,CO.TIPPERARY.: Temporary Traffic Management on The Ragg to Templemore Road, at the Roardstown Junction L3211 wit https://t.co/xiC0edgnYK— Tipperary County Council (@TipperaryCoCo) October 6, 2022
