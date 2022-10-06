Referee confirmed for this Sunday's Tipperary senior football championship final

The referees for this year's county football championship finals in Tipperary have been confirmed ahead of the action on the weekend of the 15/16 of October.
Experienced whistler Sean Lonergan, from Moyle Rovers, has been confirmed as the man in the middle for the senior championship final clash between Upperchurch Drombane and Clonmel Commercials on Sunday week.
There are two other finals down for decision on the weekend also, with the intermediate final clash between Ballina and Mullinahone on Sunday week being refereed by Sean Everard of Moyne Templetuohy, while Loughmore Castleiney's Jonathan Cullen will officiate the Tom Cusack Cup final between Killenaule and Rockwell Rovers on Saturday week.
Throw in times for these games will be revealed in the coming days.
