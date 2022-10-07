The Ursuline Thurles were ‘thrilled’ to meet more than 300 pupils at last week’s open day

The Ursuline Secondary School management, staff and students were thrilled to meet over three hundred Fifth and Sixth Class pupils who came to visit on Open Night, Wednesday, 28 September.

The young girls and their parents were given a tour of the facilities by Second, Third, TY and Fifth Year students, who told them all about the subjects on offer and the various different extra-curricular activities students can get involved in.

They were taken to the kitchens, where they sampled scones baked in classes that day, and the Labs, which had

experiments and competitions for the visitors. Congratulations to Doireann from the Gaelscoil Bhride in Thurles and Sarah Ferncombe from St Michael’s National School in Holycross, who won the two science competitions on the night.

Both will receive a lovely stationary set for their correct answers. There were other displays from Ursuline National and Regional winning Junk Kouture entries, Certified Irish Angus Beef Schools Competition National Finalists and BT Young Scientist 2022 qualifiers.

There were games in the Geography Room, the Modern European Languages Room and the Business Room and a few blasts from the past in the History Room, including Maire Antoinette and her husband Louis XVI, minus his head.

They could also see students busily working away on projects in the Tech Graph Room, the Technology Room, the Art Room and the Computer Room, and chat to teachers involved in Learning Support.

Camille Ryan, Leaving Cert, showing Fifth and Sixth Class students and their parents a physics demonstration on Ursuline Open Night, Wednesday, September 28.

They got to experience the tranquillity of the Prayer Room, participate in obstacle courses in the Sports Hall, see Hockey demonstrations on the AstroTurf, listen to recitals from Chamber Choir, Senior Orchestra and the Trad group, meet with English teachers in the Library and see displays from Amber Flag, Charities Committee, School Council and Green Schools.

The Principal, Ms Gleeson, gave a quick address at 5.15pm, which was repeated again at 6.15pm. She told those assembled that students are the heart and soul of the school, and considering the vibrancy and enthusiasm of all those who stayed late into the evening to help out, she is 100% right about that.

Contributed by the Ursuline Secondary School to the Tipperary Star.