TY students at the CBS Thurles climb the Devil's Bit for Tipp Top Challenge
The TYs took part in the first of their Tipp Tops 4 Peaks Challenge, where they climb four peaks, with each gradually getting more difficult. On Thursday, the boys started with the Devil's Bit.
They were led by Mr Devane and Mr Downey. Having started on one side of the Devil's Bit, the group walked up and over it, coming down on the far side to meet the bus.
Over the next few months, they will take on Slievenamon, Keeper Hill and Galtymore.
It's a lovely adventure over the year with the boys improving their knowledge of hill walking in a progressive way and in different weather conditions throughout the year.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
