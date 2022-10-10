New mural brightens up Tipperary Town

The finishing touches being put to a new mural in Tipperary Town
The finishing touches are being put to a new mural in Tipperary Town.
"Wow, what a beautiful mural.Nearly finished. Thanks to Peachzz on delivering a mural that reflects the georgous nature and biodiversity right on our doorsteps," said Cllr Annemarie Ryan.
