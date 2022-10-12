Tipperary jockey Nathan Crosse rides 40/1 winner at Thurles

Cahir jockey Nathan Crosse had his 95th career victory at Thurles last week
Tipperary jockey Nathan Crosse enjoyed a significant success at Thurles Races in the past week, as 40/1 outsider Three Comets scored a narrow success in the two-mile handicap.
The Cahir man rode out his claim with the winner and he brought the six-year-old came from well off the pace to get the better of Sheila Lavery’s 16/1 shot Majestic Jewel by a short head.
Three Comets is trained by Luke Comer.
It was a 95th career win for Crosse, who rode his first winner on the Willie McCreery-trained Elm Grove at Cork in early April 2017.
