Tipperary People and Places lectures commence at the Source

The Source Library will host the People and Places lectures
Tuesday 18th October sees the welcome return of the Tipperary People and Places Lecture Series to The Source, Thurles.
Tipperary Libraries welcomes Francis Devine who will speak on the history of the ITGWU/SIPTU in County Tipperary, with special mention to the Lewis brothers of Nenagh.
Francis is a former tutor in the SIPTU college and has written and lectured widely on the subject of trade unions. The lecture begins at 7pm, with the welcome cup of tea beforehand.
As usual, admission is free and all are welcome.
The lecture series continues on the third Tuesday of each month until March 2023 with fascinating subjects such as the history of the guards, Ikerrin and the history of the O’Mahers, Tipperary in 1922, William Despard Hemphill, and Cumann na mBan in the following months. Come join us.
For further details see www.tipperarystudies.ie or ring 0526166123.
Seventeen pupils in the Ballingarry area left without a seat on a school bus have finally secured a seat
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.