Busy weekend of soccer fixtures throughout south Tipperary

It's another busy weekend on the local soccer scene, with the following fixtures for clubs in the Tipperary Southern and District League (TSDL) -
Saturday October 15
FAI Youths Cup 1st Round
Freebooters v Clonmel Town, 2pm
Munster Youths Cup, 1st Round
Clonmel Celtic v Mullinahone, 2:30pm M Corrigan
Bansha Celtic v Peake Villa, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer
TSDL Youths Division 1
Cullen Lattin v Slievenamon Celtic, 2:30pm J Lyons
TSDL Youths Division 2
Cashel Town v Cahir Park, 2:30pm M Jordan
Moyglass United v Donohill and District, 2:30pm M Duffy
Sunday October 16
FAI Junior Cup, 2nd Round
Clonmel Celtic v St Michael’s, 11:30am M Corrigan, J Lyons, M Jordan
Cullen Lattin v Moneygall, 3pm M Jordan
Killavilla United v Clodiagh Rangers
Shinrone United v Sallypark
Cashel Town v Rearcross, 3pm J Lyons
Killenaule Rovers v Wilderness Rovers, 11:30am J Maguire
Rosegreen Rangers v Cahir Park, 12pm E Ryan
Peake Villa v Clonmel Town, 3pm M Duffy, J O’Dwyer, J Maguire
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Mullinahone v Peake Villa, 12pm G Burke
Clonmel Town v Tipperary Town, 11:30am N Coughlan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Galbally United v Suirside, 3pm G Ward
St Nicholas v Clerihan, 12pm M Freiberg
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Burncourt Celtic v Donohill and District, 3pm B O’Donoghue
Kilsheelan United v Two Mile Borris, 3pm N Coughlan
Bansha Celtic v Tipperary Town, 3pm M Freiberg
Cahir Park v Powerstown, 3pm E Ryan
Saturday October 22
Munster Youths Cup, 2nd Round
Ballymackey United v Clonmel Town
FAI Youths Cup, 2nd Round
Peake Villa v Freebooters or Clonmel Town
Cullen Lattin v Clonmel Celtic
TSDL Youths Division 1
Two Mile Borris v Bansha Celtic
TSDL Youths Division 2
Cahir Park v Moyglass United
Cashel Town v Mullinahone
Sunday October 23
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Vee Rovers v Cashel Town
St Michael’s v Bansha Celtic
Two Mile Borris v Wilderness Rovers
Clonmel Celtic v Peake Villa
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Peake Villa v St Michael’s
Old Bridge v Mullinahone
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Clerihan v Suirside
St Nicholas v Galbally United
Dualla v Cullen Lattin
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Moyglass United v Donohill and District
Burncourt Celtic v Powerstown
Kilsheelan United v Tipperary Town
Two Mile Borris v Cahir Park
Killenaule Rovers v Bansha Celtic
