17 Oct 2022

Victory ensures that Ballina will be playing senior football in Tipperary next year

Deserved win for north Tipperary team in County Intermediate Championship final

Ballina

Ballina's Conor Maguire tries to get past Mullinahone's Eanna Ryan during Sunday's FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship final at FBD Semple Stadium. Picture: Michael Boland

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

17 Oct 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarylive.ie

Ballina 1-13 Mullinahone 1-4

Ballina’s meteoric rise in football continues. At FBD Semple Stadium on Sunday they mastered Mullinahone’s challenge in the FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship Final, though not quite as comfortably as the scoreline suggests, to attain senior status for the first time.
The win was richly deserved. It came from a very strong first half performance, through which they dominated proceedings.
And while they had to soak up sustained third quarter pressure from Mullinahone, the Ballina lads were again on the front foot at the finish, their goal from sub Cathal O’ Donnell in injury time endorsing a memorable win for the club.
Bear in mind that this was Ballina’s first year in the intermediate grade. They won the county junior last year and have carried that momentum with them.
On the evidence of their first half showing, they will be very competitive at senior level next year.
In a game played in miserable conditions, with driving, heavy rain and a greasy sod testing the players’ stamina and ball-handling skills, there was only one team in it in the early stages. A rampant Ballina ran their opponents ragged to go 0-8 to 0-2 clear.
Mullinahone had beaten Ballina comfortably in the round-robin series of the championship but this was a different ball game.
With Steven O’Brien back to drive on the north Tipp team, they outpaced, out-thought and outscored Mullinahone to a degree few predicted.

Mullinahone were in dire straits as they struggled to gain a footing, but they got a crucial break in the 27th minute when Eanna Ryan netted after good work by Mikey O’Shea.
They might have had a second goal but Martin Kehoe’s effort a minute later was well saved by Ballina goalie Jerry O’Brien.
Stiil, at half-time they trailed 1-2 to 0-9 and needed a big second half if they were to claim a title they last held in 2011. A lack of finishing power was their undoing and this was well-illustrated in the 36th minute when they had three great chances to put the ball in the Ballina net but failed to do so.
A goal then might have changed the complexion of the game, as they followed with two Eanna Ryan points to close the gap to three points (0-10 to 1-4).
A few wasted point opportunities didn’t help but a great point from distance by Steven O’Brien after 55 minutes steadied the Ballina ship that was rocking a bit. Mikey Breen added another to give them breathing space.
Mullinahone’s Jack Shelly had a fine effort for goal stopped by Jerry O’Brien, the Ballina goalie, before Steven O’Brien pointed an injury time free and Cathal O’ Donnell pounced for a Ballina goal in the 63rd minute to crown a great day for the club.
Understandably, there was great jubilation in the Ballina camp at the final whistle. Next up for them is a Munster Club Championship clash away to the winners of the Waterford-Limerick quarter-final next month.
For now, though, they can celebrate a famous win. Steven O’Brien won the man of the match award for his inspiring performance but there was much to admire also about the displays of James Hanley, Michael Breen, Tom Lee, Jack O’ Mahoney and goalie Jerry O’ Brien.
Their win last year at junior level was supported by the inclusion of a number of players from other clubs, but this was a solo success which should do much to raise the profile of football in the north division
Mullinahone scored only once from play and only one of their players got on the scoreboard. That is not title-winning form so they can have no complaints.
True, they missed some very scoreable chances but overall they played second fiddle to opponents who appeared to have far more options available to them when in possession.
Nobody could fault the Mullinahone lads for endeavour but they conceded too much of a head start to the opposition and duly paid the penalty.
Colin Shelly, Sean Curran and Conor O’Brien formed a solid half back line. Mikey O’ Shea tried hard to get the attack moving but was well policed. Kevin Walzer and marksman Eanna Ryan also did their bit to progress the Mullinahone cause.
Ballina: Jerry O’Brien; Paddy O’ Donovan, Josh Egan, Terry O’ Halloran; Conor Power, James Hanley, Sam Loughran (0-1); Michael Breen (0-1), Conor Maguire; Bernard King (0-2), Eoghan Power (0-1), David Grace; Jack O’Mahoney (0-2), Steven O’ Brien (0-6, 4 frees), Tom Lee.
Subs: Harry Byrne for Loughran (43 mins), Teddy Doyle for O’ Mahoney (45 mins), David Kelly for Maguire (50 mins), Cathal O’ Donnell (1-0) for King (60 mins), Dara King for Grace (62 mins).
Mullinahone: Graham Horan; Michael Cody, Cillian White, Daire O’ Brien; Colin Shelly, Sean Curran, Conor O’Brien; Enda Keane, Martin Kehoe; Danny Dunne, Mikey O’Shea, Riain O’Halloran; Kevin Walzer, Eoin O’Dwyer, Eanna Ryan (1-4, 0-4 frees).
Subs: Paul Curran and Jack Shelly for Dunne and Keane (h/t), Alan Curran for C Shelly (54 mins), C Whelan for A Curran(58 mins).
Referee: Sean Everard, Moyne/Templetuohy.

