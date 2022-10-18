New Inn to host scarecrow festival

New Inn will stage a scarecrow festival
New Inn will host a scarecrow festival.Registration will be held at Rockwell GAA grounds on Sunday October 23.
The event is open to all communities and surrounding areas.
