Joint winners of Fethard Sports Achievement Awards for September announced

File Photo: Underage hurlers were one of the two winners of the Fethard Sports Achievement Award for September.
There were joint winners for September in the Butler’s Bar (Fethard) Sports Achievement Awards - showjumper Darragh Byrne and the Fethard Under 13 hurlers.
Darragh, riding his mount Kilcannon Ramiro won the NutriScience CC14*L class at Ballindenisk, Cork which is just one step away from Olympic qualification.
Meanwhile the Fethard Under 13 hurlers won the south Tipperary title and qualified for a county final by beating Upperchurch after a replay.
The sponsors on the night were J and C Kenny wholesale wine and spirit merchants from Oranmore, Galway.
The Mentor of the Month award went to Eugene Purcell, manager of the Under 13 hurling team and a person who typifies the transition between playing and coaching, which is the lifeblood of the GAA.
