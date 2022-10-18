Tipperary councillor welcomes €100,000 in funding for four local community centres
Tipperary Labour councillor Fiona Bonfield has welcomed the news of some local community centres have been successful in category one of the Communities Centre Investment Fund 2022.
"I worked with a number of organisations in preparing their applications and working with the Department on their applications and I'm delighted that Portroe Community Hall, Boher Hall, Ballina; Nenagh Arts Centre and Lissenhall Community Hall have been awarded €25,000 each to improve and invest in their facilities," said the Newport councillor.
Cllr Bonfield pointed out that the local community centre was at the heart of our towns, villages and parishes all across this country.
“They come in many different shapes and sizes and are a place for people of all ages to meet up and socialise with friends, old and new, Cllr Bonfield said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.