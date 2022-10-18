Referees selected for this weekend's Tipperary county hurling finals

Tipperary referee Kevin Jordan
This weekend's senior hurling and premier intermediate hurling finals will be refereed by two very experienced whistlers.
Kevin Jordan of Thurles Gaels has been selected the officiate the senior decider between Kilruane MacDonaghs and Kiladangan next Sunday, which is due to throw in at 4.30pm.
This game is being televised on TG4 on Sunday for anyone who cannot attend the game.
Also, the curtain raiser between Roscrea and Gortnahoe Glengoole in the premier intermediate decider will be refereed by Michael Kennedy of Newcastle, with this game commencing at 2.15pm.
The Autumn Open Cross Country was held in Abbotstown on Sunday last and Dundrum AC's Dymphna Ryan put in another superb performance.
