20 Oct 2022

Kennedy and Morris did 'very good job' for Tipperary football champions, says manager

Clonmel Commercials duo praised for roles played in county final win

Clonmel Commercials’ Colman Kennedy tries to dispossess Upperchurch/ Drombane’s Gavin Ryan, with Kevin Fahey in support. Picture: Michael Boland

Eamonn Wynne

20 Oct 2022 11:01 AM

sport@tipperarylive.ie

Clonmel Commercials manager Tommy Morrissey has praised Seamus Kennedy and James Morris for the roles they played in Sunday’s FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship victory over Upperchurch/Drombane.
He said that both players had taken on the task of nullifying the scoring threat posed by brothers Paul and Luke Shanahan and had done “a very good job.”
The Clonmel team’s eight-points victory wrapped up their 20th title, and a third in four years.
29-year-old dual player Kennedy, the winner of two All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship medals with Tipperary, was one of six players on the panel who secured a club record sixth county senior football medal on Sunday along with captain Jamie Peters, Donal Lynch, Colman Kennedy, Michael Quinlivan, Jason Lonergan, Kevin Fahey and Niall Kelly.

19-year-old Morris, meanwhile, is another dual player who, along with Kennedy and a number of other players on the Commercials team, also starred for St Mary’s in their run to the last four of the County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship.
Meanwhile, Tommy Morrissey agreed that his team’s first half scoring burst, which started in the 13th minute and continued until half-time, was a vital factor in their success, as they led by 10 points at the interval.
Despite being outscored by 1-1 to 0-2 in the second half, Commercials still had a healthy eight-point lead when referee Sean Lonergan’s final whistle sounded at FBD Semple Stadium.    
The manager said it was unusual that they had lost their shape in the second half.
“That was down to the weather, which was absolutely brutal and the wind and rain got worse as the game wore on.
“When you are in the lead, you naturally go back into your shell and defend it.
“However, you can’t just play nice football all the time. You have to adapt to the conditions and Upperchurch were always going to come back into the game.”
Commercials’ next assignment is a Munster Club Championship quarter-final against Nemo Rangers or St Finbarr’s at Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 7.15 on Saturday evening, November 12.
Their opponents will be known when the Cork county final is played on Sunday week, October 30.
He said that since St Mary’s had been knocked out of the hurling championship, the dual players would now be free to concentrate on football.
The manager and selectors had told the players to enjoy the celebrations after the county final and they would get going again at the end of the week. 

