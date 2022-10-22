Freshness in the pairings adds to appeal of both county hurling finals in Tipperary

There’s a unique flavour to the county final pairings at the Stadium on Sunday. Kiladangan and Kilruane MacDonaghs have never previously crossed paths at this stage of the senior hurling championship; likewise, there’s novelty in the Premier Intermediate clash of Roscrea and Gortnahoe/Glengoole.

Such freshness brings its own appeal, with no precedents from history to offer anything by way of illumination.

Of course, being an all-north senior decider means that the MacDonaghs and Kiladangan will be very familiar with each other locally, including a divisional quarter-final meeting earlier this year. I know of no such history between Roscrea and Gortnahoe.

Kiladangan are firm favourites for the senior showpiece, roughly 1/2 against 2/1 for Kilruane. I think those are reasonable odds, bearing in mind the recent records of the two clubs. This is Kiladangan’s era whereas Kilruane have been striving to regain former glory – and mostly faltering.

Interestingly, one of the most promising days for Kilruane in recent years was the 2018 north final. That was the day they bridged a 28-year gap to regain the divisional title for the first time since 1990. Their victims that day in Nenagh were Kiladangan.

I recall being at the game and being impressed with the MacDonaghs. They outworked Kiladangan and were comfortable winners, 0-19 to 0-12. Their half back line was impressive with Niall O’Meara, then as now, at number six, flanked by Justin Cahill (man of the match that day) and Craig Morgan, neither of whom will be involved on Sunday.

Actually, only six of the MacDonagh starters in 2018 were again on the starting team sheet in the county semi-final a fortnight ago. That’s a major turnover in just four years. By contrast, Kiladangan had nine of the same starters in their semi-final win over Drom/Inch.

In 2018 Kilruane didn’t kick on from that north triumph. They lost very narrowly to Thurles Sarsfields in the county quarter-final – Sarsfields in turn lost to Nenagh, who then lost to Clonoulty in the final.

Kiladangan’s story is quite different. In essence this is the club’s golden era, winning a breakthrough north title in 2008 after a long absence going back to the forties. That was followed by further north wins in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2021. They then lost county finals in 2016 and 2019 before the big breakthrough in 2020 with their first win. Winning a second Dan Breen would be an important endorsement for this generation so that 2020 doesn’t stand alone as a one-hit wonder, achieved through a controversial ending.

The sides met in the north Tipp quarter-final earlier this year. Kiladangan led all the way – they were ten-up at one stage in the second half – but eventually goals from Seamus Hennessy (penalty) and Jack Peters took the game to extra time. In the end Kiladangan won by five but lost the north decider to Nenagh Eire Og.

It’s been something of a slow-burn championship for Kiladangan. Pre-championship they would have been one of the fancies but they’ve plodded along without excelling. They dropped a point to Loughmore in their opening championship game and got through with wins over Annacarty and Brackens.

Their quarter-final against Clonoulty was very underwhelming but, significantly, they came up several notches for their semi-final win over Drom/Inch. That is, perhaps, ominous for Kilruane. Their attack in particular was a much-improved unit with a great spread of scorers – Sean Hayes, Joe Gallagher and Bryan McLoughney contributing three points each from open play. Dan O’Meara came in and looked menacing so he’s sure to be involved at some stage on Sunday.

For their part Kilruane just about squeezed through in their final league round with a one-point decision over Clonoulty. Previously they had a big win over Moycarkey but fell heavily to Nenagh. In the quarter-final they had just enough to edge out Toomevara and then ended Upperchurch’s winning streak in the semi.

Jerome Cahill is central to their effort, a fact, I’m sure, that won’t be lost on Kiladangan in their preparations. Craig Morgan is a huge loss to their defence and Jack Peters had to retire injured the last day. Seamus Hennessy has been coming on to good effect in recent games, so again he’s likely to appear at some stage.

I thought there was enough evidence the last day to suggest that there’s spirit in the side and on past form they won’t be intimidated by Kiladangan. Enough ingredients there, hopefully, to ensure prolonged uncertainty. I certainly hope so, though on balance I think the bookies have this one right.

The Premier Intermediate clash is one to look forward to as well. Hard to imagine that it’s 42 years since Roscrea’s last senior hurling title back in 1980. It was a sort of last hurrah for the Tadhg O’Connor and Francis Loughnane era. The present generation was promoted from the Seamus O’Riain in 2017 but relegated by Holycross last year.

They were county minor winners in 2017 and have come through this campaign unbeaten. In their group they were too strong for Kiladangan’s B team, Silvermines and Moyne/Templetuohy before taking out Sarsfields B in the quarter-final and then Burgess in the semi.

Gortnahoe have been every bit as impressive on their way to the final. They topped their group with a winning streak against Sarsfields B, Killenaule and Ballina before eliminating Portroe in the quarter-final and then St Mary’s in the semi.

I haven’t seen Roscrea but was impressed with Gortnahoe in the semi-final. The mid team isn’t lacking in experience of finals, having been beaten in the 2017 intermediate final and winning out in 2020. It would represent major progress if they went up the next notch now to the top tier. They have forward power, which is always a great asset.

The bookies have Roscrea listed at 2/5 with Gortnahoe on 7/4. It should be a cracker. Roscrea will do well to justify those odds.

One of the few hurling games played last weekend was the Under 19 county semi-final between Holycross and Kickhams at Clonoulty on Saturday. It ended in an eleven-point win for the mid side, the game over at half-time when the gap was a whopping sixteen points.

Yes, there was a big wind but that’s only part of the explanation. Kickhams effectively self- destructed with their tactics in the first half.

An obsession with short puckouts and short passing saw them cough up score after score and yet they persisted with the same failing method until the game was effectively over by half- time.

Holycross didn’t even have to work particularly hard for their scores; they were handed to them on the proverbial plate. Robbie Ryan took maximum advantage for the winners, hitting nine points in the half, seven from play. An own goal then underlined just how much of a horror show this was from the west side. It was hari -kari hurling.

This short puckout, short-passing game has become the scourge of club hurling. You’re accused of being some kind of old-fashioned dinosaur if you dare criticise it but it really needs to be called out for what it is.

In order to execute this game, you need exceptional players. The passes have to be pinpoint accurate and going to the hand every time. The receiver has to be comfortable on the ball. He has to be athletic, able to travel and break the tackle. He needs runners then to lay off and carry the play forward, football-style. What club team, Under 19 or otherwise, is equipped for that? Heck, even the Tipperary seniors struggle when trying to execute such a method.

Modernity how are you! Styles change but some hurling fundamentals never alter. Remember the old timers advising to let the ball do the work? You don’t play around with the ball in front of your own posts; get it out of the danger zone. Always try to play the game in the opposition’s half, where even if you lose possession there’s no immediate danger to your posts. Do the simple things well; don’t over-elaborate.

Anyway, Holycross, with around ten of their players from the county-winning minor side, had the job done at half-time. Kickhams, now more direct, won the second half and left their followers bemoaning what might have been with a better approach. Sensibly, Holycross didn’t fall into the same trap.

The pity was that this is a useful Kickhams side, with some fine individual players, but they were suffocated by the system. It was hurling’s version of Pat Spillane’s puke football.

Finally, and at some risk of being labelled a spoilsport, was a civic reception for our minor hurlers the wisest of moves? Their All-Ireland win was fantastic – and so welcome in a year when much else went wrong. But they had been feted and honoured already by the County Board. Seems like overkill to me. Minor is a development squad, not an end ambition, and that focus should never be forgotten.