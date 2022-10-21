PREVIEW: Gortnahoe going into Roscrea challenge full of confidence ahead of novel final

FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Final

Sunday, October 23

Roscrea vs Gortnahoe Glengoole in FBD Semple Stadium @ 2.15pm

In terms of curtain raisers to the senior final, I don’t think neutrals could have asked for a better fixture in terms of potential, as both Roscrea and Gortnahoe have been in brilliant form throughout the championship.

I can safely say I won’t get ridiculed for saying that Gortnahoe have surprised everyone outside of their own camp with their form and their run to this final.

They wouldn’t have been in the conversation at the beginning of the year, and even as they notched win after win, many were waiting for the game to come where they came unstuck.

However, the opposite has happened as they have continually improved as the championship has progressed, and their lust for goals has been a real highlight of their play.

In Keane Hayes, Darragh Maher, and Ronan Teehan, they have forwards who are on fire, but it is fair to say the team is in top form, and you can’t beat that winning mentality and Gortnahoe are experiencing that in abundance which makes them dangerous opponents for Roscrea going into the final.

Roscrea by contrast, having just come down from Dan Breen, were touted by many to go straight back up, and they have dealt well with that expectation as they seem to have peaked at thee right time after a poor enough north championship campaign which seen them lose the final to Portroe.

However, they have gradually got their house in order under Liam England, with Shane Fletcher's return to the full forward line a big help, while the return from injury of Alan Tynan has been a massive boon for them.

Evan Fitzpatrick has been their go to man in the last number of games and they townies will be hoping he can continue his outrageous form in the knockout stages, with 0-11 from play being registered by the wing forward.

Darragh Tynan missed the narrow semi-final win through injury, and is expected to return to the line up at wing back, and they will need all the firepower in their arsenal should they expect to stall the Gortnahoe momentum in this final.

This promises to be high scoring and with the confidence they have built up, Gortnahoe might just go all the way.

Verdict: Gortnahoe Glengoole