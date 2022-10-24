Historical and Archaeological Society lecture in Clonmel's Main Guard

The Clonmel Historical and Archaeological Society lecture will be held in the Main Guard, Clonmel tonight, Monday
The Clonmel Historical and Archaeological Society will hold a lecture by Dr Willie Nolan this evening, Monday, October 24 at 8.15pm in the Main Guard.
The lecture will be titled The State Trials in Clonmel 1848: the trials of the Young Irelanders William Smith O’Brien, Thomas Francis Meagher, Patrick O’Donohue and Terence Bellew McManus.
The lecture will be compiled from contemporary reports, accounts and illustrations.
All are welcome.
Admission for members is €5 and €7 for non-members. Memberships renewed or taken out in 2020 have been extended to January 31 2023.
The society’s honorary president is Donal Ryan, Melview, Clonmel.
The secretary is John Hackett, email Chas19.sec@gmail.com.
