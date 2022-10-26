Darmody and Rafter on the mark as Borris overcome Wilderness Rovers in Tipperary League

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

Two Mile Borris 2 – 1 Wilderness Rovers



This clash between two mid-table sides in the Premier League saw the hosts take all three points after a somewhat fortunate win against an unlucky Wilderness Rovers side.



The going was tough on a sticky pitch, with the away team having the majority of possession in the opening quarter of the game. The home team’s goalie Anders Mikkelson was called upon on a number of occasions to ensure his team didn’t fall behind, making a number of excellent saves.



And this allowed the home side to capitalise when a hopeful long ball from Anto Walker found Jamie Carey in the area, who was pulled down just as he was about to fire towards goal.

Martin Darmody stood up to take the penalty kick and he made no mistake. Borris held that lead to the break and although the early period of the second half was a closer affair, things seemed to have turned within a minute around the 75th minute, when Borris were reduced to ten men, and from the resulting free kick Kyle Walker levelled the game.



But the real turning point came ten minutes from the end when Daniel Rafter came on for the home side and within two minutes was played through on goal, rounded the ‘keeper and slid the ball home.



The Wilderness kept up the pressure all the way to the end in their efforts to get back into the game, but were themselves reduced to ten men in time added-on.



Rafter thought he had wrapped the game up for the home side when he hit the net a second time, but this effort was ruled out for offside. In the end Borris held on for the win, much to the delight of their supporters.