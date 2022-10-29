Photo exhibition about staging of Synge's Playboy of The Western World to open at Carrick Library

An exhibition of photographs about a touring production of The Playboy of The Western World, will be launched at Carrick-on-Suir’s Sean Healy Public Library at 7pm next Tuesday, November 1.

Inside the Western World: A Photographic Journey, is a photographic documentary of photographer Noreen Duggan’s experience with The Playboy production, staged by a group of thespians from the Carrick-on-Suir area, that toured communities in Tipperary, Kilkenny and Waterford during the summer.

Noreen observed and photographed the process of putting John Millington Synge’s famous play on stage from start to finish.

The exhibition is a testimony to her hard work, commitment and superb eye for beautiful moments in time.

The production of The Playboy of The Western World featured several actors from the Carrick area and was directed by playwright, actor and musician Robert Power from Carrick-on-Suir, who also played the lead role.

The play was performed to packed audiences in school and community halls, marquees, castles and even under the stars in a beautiful courtyard garden.

The villages and towns the production visited included Fethard, Kilsheelan, Kilcash, Clonea Power, Owning, Callan and Inistioge.

As a dedication to Synge, the tour finished on Inis Meáin in the Aran Islands, a place of great inspiration to the playwright who gave Ireland this masterpiece just two years before sadly departing the world at the age of 37.

“As a photographer who loves to capture expression and theatre, it was more than ‘a job’ to document The Playboy. It fulfilled a passion in me,” said Noreen Duggan.

“To be part of it from the start and watch the characters grow was a fascinating process. I loved every second of it, made great friends and got a great insight into the behind the scenes of the hard work that goes into a production like this.

“To get to Inis Méain was just the most fantastic finish, a photographer’s dream.”

All are welcome to the exhibition’s launch event.