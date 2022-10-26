Search

26 Oct 2022

Tricks and treats for everyone at this year's Holycross Pumpkin Fest

26 Oct 2022 7:16 PM

The Village Market team and vendors would like to invite you to this year’s Pumpkin Fest.

We would love the young members of our community to dress up in their Halloween costumes and come trick or treating in the safety of St Michael’s Community Centre at the Pumpkin Fest next Saturday, October 29, for our extended trading day, 1-4pm.

There will be lots happening at this festival family day, with our Scarecrow Competition being so well supported by local schools.

We have very special prizes for our winners, and trick-or-treaters are invited to bring a carved pumpkin for on the day to enter a cash prizes raffle.

We have a full house of 30 traders with a tasty variety of food and bakes and many talented crafters. Delicious hot lunch from Grub Hub.

Tea and coffee are just €2 for a truly unique social community gathering. Patrons can play Guess How Many Conkers in the basket for a great voucher prize. A very special appearance by Eoin Ryan Antony playing music to keep us tapping our toes.

Please join us once again at the Village Market, these occasions are what village life is all about, Míle Buíochas.

Contributed to Holycross notes, News of the County in the Tipperary Star.

