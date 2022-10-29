Search

Tipperary artist's stunning new exhibition continues during November at Cahir Arts

Tipperary artist's stunning new exhibition continues during November at Cahir Arts.

At the Philip Quinn new exhibition launch on Friday last were, from left to right: artist Philip Quinn, Cllr Marie Murphy, Liz Quinn, Gallery Proprietor Siobhan Caplice and Cllr Andy Moloney.

29 Oct 2022

New Exhibition opened by Artist Philip Quinn


The title of a stunning new exhibition that opened in ‘Cahir Arts’ Gallery last Friday week is ‘The Way The Land Might Pray’ by Artist Philip Quinn.


Philip said in a statement –

"This collection of pieces has been underway for a long time in my head. It’s to do with memory and memory in objects – how the same amount of energy is always there in different forms; in a rock, a stone, a bit of wood, a nail, a bolt, a person, a bone. The pieces in this exhibition are sensual, solid pieces that hold this memory and energy. I believe that the land around us forms us and influenced by this I chose the figurative –the torso –as the means to portray this.

"The humps and hollows on these torsos are the landscape around us. The use of gold leaf in these pieces –it being one of the most precious and desired objects –draws you into the pieces and the strength of the stone gathers and holds you there."


A few of the exhibits are explained here –

Craiceann na Fírinne - This piece has a suggestion of a torso, but in reality it’s the energy of the land, the phrase “The way the land might pray” sums up this piece for Philip. The title is from the Irish seanfhocail 'Tá craiceann na fírinne air' – literally 'it has the skin of truth on it' – meaning 'it rings true.'

Materials - Kerry Red Marble, pitch pine, Bronze, Steel and 23.5 carat gold leaf.

One of Tipperary's finest - Cahir Ladies Football Club celebrates 25 years

Tobar – The Wells of the World - is a representation of a glen with a spring where Philip and a good friend used to play when they were small.

Materials - Clonoulty Boulder, bronze, Irish oak and 23.5 carat gold leaf.

Cricín II- The depth of the darkness of this marble piece is almost like a dream. It’s a landscape, with the circular form interrupted by the jutting-out piece is like a land-mark, navigating.

Materials - Kilkenny Black Marble, bronze, steel, Irish oak, 23.5 carat gold.


The exquisitely carved and tactile pieces in this collection by Philip Quinn have to be felt and well as seen to be truly appreciated. They are simply breathtaking. Philip is an imaginative and ultra creative artist and this is one exhibition you simply have to view.

The Exhibition runs until November 19.


The Cahir Arts second gallery is now open so take the opportunity to view it while viewing the new exhibition by Philip Quinn.

