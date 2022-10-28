One of Tipperary's finest - Cahir Ladies Football Club celebrates 25 years

Caption for above photo: Back row from left to right: Hugh Devenney National Culture & Language Officer, Mícheál Fahy, Club Committee, Gearóid Balfry, Munster Development Officer and Tadhg Howard club committee.



Front: Robbie Smyth, Munster President, Liam Shinnick Club Chairman, Mary Shinnick, Club Secretary, Tomás Kelly, Club Treasurer and Mícheál Naughton, National President of Ladies Gaelic Football

The big family of Cahir Ladies Football Club celebrated its 25th anniversary last Saturday, October 22 with a special evening in Cahir House Hotel to mark the occasion. With the ballroom packed to capacity, a three-course meal and music, a band and a DJ to follow it certainly was a very enjoyable evening.

There Blitz on the morning as well as Mass in St Mary’s Church in Cahir as part of the celebrations before all went to the hotel to celebrate.

At the 25th anniversary celebrations of Cahir Ladies Gaelic Football Club on Saturday last were the Cahir Senior league winners and the girls who represented the club on county teams.



Cahir Ladies Gaelic Football Club was founded in 1997. The club has enjoyed many successes over the last 25 years in all grades and age groups. Past members, present members, special guests as well as the families and supporters of the club turned out in force and there was a great atmosphere in the ballroom.



The club thanks everyone who attended the celebration night ensuring its success.

Thanks also to the club G4MO who arranged the blitz and were joined by teams Aherlow Cappawhite and Round Towers from Dublin. Thanks to our MC on the night Tadhg Howard who ensured proceedings ran smoothly, our National Ladies Football President Micheal Naughton from Donegal who attended our Celebration night and delivered a fantastic speech.

Thanks to Hugh Devaney National Culture & Language Officer who was present and to Munster President Robbie Smyth & Éamon Ó Connor Munster Registrar who joined us.

Thanks must also go to Cahir house Hotel Management & staff for your assistance organising the event and thanks to the Band, ‘Golden Sound’ who provided wonderful music and the Disco also.

Club Chairman Liam Shinnick thanked all officers and team management past and present for all their work and Liam also thanked all our Sponsors throughout the 25 years as well as the Draw sponsors on the night.

A lovely presentation was given to Liam and Mary Shinnick for all their work for the past 25 years on behalf of the club at the end that was followed by a standing ovation. A wonderful night was enjoyed by everyone in attendance on an historic night for the club.