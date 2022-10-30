Kilruane MacDonaghs bridge 37 year gap to become Tipp senior hurling champions for 2022

FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Championship Final

Kilruane MacDonaghs 2-20

Kiladangan 1-16

Kilruane MacDonaghs claimed the Dan Breen Cup for the first time since 1985 as they produced a second half of champion grit to put away Kiladangan in an enthralling senior hurling final replay in FBD Semple Stadium.

Two second half goals from sharpshooter Cian Darcy proved decisive as the MacDonagh men defied the odds all year, both on and off the pitch, the outfight, outlast, and out battle Kiladangan who couldn’t answer the intensity of their opponents.

Kiladangan had the better of the first half, with Tom O’Meara’s goal coming soon after Paidi Williams had denied Barry Hogan from a penalty, as it looked like the recent champions were getting into form at the right time.

But the second half belonged to MacDonaghs, who, led by the excellent freetaking and all round play of Willie Cleary in the half forward line, along with Niall O’Meara, Sean McAdams, and James Cleary, simply wanted this win more as Jerry Cahill raised the Dan Breen Cup to create history for the north Tipp outfit.

Full report to follow.

Scorers: Kilruane MacDonaghs: Willie Cleary (0-11, 0-9f), Cian Darcy 2-2, Sean McAdams (0-2, 0-1sl), Aaron Morgan, Kian O’Kelly, Conor Austin, James Cleary, Mark O’Neill all 0-1.

Kiladangan: Bryan McLoughney (0-9, 0-7f), Tom O’Meara 1-1, Paul Flynn 0-3, Billy Seymour 0-2f, Tadhg Gallagher 0-1.

Kilruane MacDonaghs: Paidi Williams; James Cleary, Jack Peters, Kieran Cahill; Eoin Hogan, Niall O’Meara, Aaron Morgan; Mark O’Neill, Conor Austin; Sean McAdams, Willie Cleary, Cian Darcy; Thomas Cleary, Jerome Cahill, Kian O’Kelly.

Subs: Seamus Hennessy for Peters (48); Jack Peters for McAdams (61); Brian O’Meara for Austin (61).

Kiladangan: Barry Hogan; Darragh Butler, James Quigley, Darren Moran; Decky McGrath, Alan Flynn, David Sweeney; Tadhg Gallagher, Tom O’Meara; Sean Hayes, Joe Gallagher, Billy Seymour; Bryan McLoughney, Paul Flynn, Willie Connors.

Subs: Darragh Flannery for Moran (26); Billy Seymour for Connors (44); Jack Loughnane for Tom O’Meara (50); Ruairi Gleeson for Hayes (56); Matthew Cleary for D O’Meara (60).

Referee: Conor Doyle (Silvermines)