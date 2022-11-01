Clonmel Golf Club ladies Play in Pink Day raises fantastic sum for Breast Cancer Research

The handover of a cheque for €5,145 was made to Frances Boyle on behalf of The National Breast Cancer Research Institute from Clonmel Golf Club from their very successful Play in Pink Day.
Picture above: The handover of a cheque for €5,145 was made to Frances Boyle on behalf of The National Breast Cancer Research Institute from Clonmel Golf Club from their very successful Play in Pink Day. A big thank you to our main sponsor SEPAM and to all our sponsors for the day, to our committee for all their help in making it such a success and to everybody who came and supported this very worthy cause in any way. Pictured from left to right: Betty Lonergan, Paddy Ryan, Elaine Winston, Marine Kearney, (SEPAM sponsor) Maura Lyons (Ladies Captain), Frances Boyle (Play in Pink coordinator), Eleanor Devaney, Ned Lonergan and Ned Brophy (Mens Captain).
MEN’S NOTES
The weather wins out
Unfortunately heavy rains denied us of golf over the long weekend and both the Premier Tiles Open Singles and The club scramble were lost to the weather.
Past Captains/ Presidents
Another victim of the inclement conditions was the golf element of the annual past captains, presidents and committees day on Friday last. While the golf went by the wayside for now the meal and social evening went ahead and was most enjoyable.
Well done to Billy Greene on the organising of the event.
Men's AGM
The Men's AGM takes place on this Thursday (November 3) at 8 pm in the clubhouse. Members have been notified and any motions or nominations will be sent to members in advance of the meeting
Fixtures
Our annual Clonmel Plumbing Christmas Hamper begins as soon as the weather allows and runs until November 18
Handicap Review
The annual handicap review is currently under way and will be issued in November.
LADIES NOTES
Results
12 Hole Turkey, Monday 24th to Friday 28th October. Winner: Deirdre Ronan (12) 25pts.
Fixtures
Saturday 29th October to Friday 4th November. 12 Hole Turkey Competition.
Saturday, November 5 to Friday November 11. 12 Hole Turkey Competition.
Christmas Hamper 12 Hole competition is ongoing. (Combined best two scores to count).
AGM
Ladies AGM will take place on Wednesday, November 2at 7.30pm in the clubhouse.
We are indebted to our sponsors for their continued support to our club.
We say a sincere ‘Thank You’ to them for their generous sponsorship and prizes provided to the ladies during the year in spite of the challenging times for businesses.
