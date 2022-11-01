Thurles Sarsfields swat aside Arravale Rovers to claim U19 county final spot

FBD Insurance U19A Football Championship Semi-Final

THURLES SARSFIELDS 4-10

ARRAVALE ROVERS 0-7

A great few days for football in Sarsfields club as the under 19 footballers followed up on the success of the junior A side in the county final on Friday night with a clear-cut victory over Arravale Rovers in the FBS Insurance county semi-final at Fethard on Monday.

Switched late from Drombane because of the weather to the magnificent Fethard all-weather facility, this encounter was seriously competitive for 25 minutes at which stage Sarsfields led 1-2 to 0-4.

Rovers were rocked by an early goal but had weathered that storm and were taking the game to their rivals. However, once Liam McCormack got his and Sarsfields second goal, there was really only one team in it.

McCormack’s pace and ball skills were a constant threat to the Tipp town boys. His first goal came after 2 minutes, he applying the finishing touch to a slick Sarsfields move but Rovers, with Evan Hawkins, a target man on the edge of the Thurles square, shooting two points, with further points from Shane Maher and Calum Hickey, were very much in the game, level at 0-4 to 1-1.

Jock Fogarty restored Sarsfields lead a minute later before a timely interception by Darragh Stakelum set up McCormack for his second goal and at the break Thurles were 2-3 to 0-5 ahead. The Sarsfields attacking options were better, their quick breaking from defence to attack stretching Arravale to the limit.

Arravale needed to be more clinical in front of goal to make up the leeway in the second half. Evan Hawkins’ early point raised their hopes but Sarsfields responded in the best possible way, Liam McCormack(3) and Ciaran Woodlock pointing to give them a two goal advantage, 2-7 to 0-7 after 40 minutes.

The game was slipping steadily away from the Tipp town lads and their race was run when Urban Nolan’s slick footwork and calm finish yielded Sarsfields’ third goal in the 41st minute for a 3-7 to 0-7 lead.

It was game over. Sarsfields place in the final against Clonmel Commercials was assured but before the final whistle Fiachra O Gorman registered their fourth goal to round off a fine all-round display by The Blues.

No doubt Commercials will be a very different proposition for Sarsfields in the final but boosted by a great Mid final success over J K Brackens, the Thurles lads will not be over-awed.

There is a wealth of footballing talent in the club which, if properly nurtured and encouraged, could see them developing into a very competitive dual club, as Mid neighbours Upperchurch Drombane, Drom-Inch and Moycarkey-Borris have done to challenge the traditional strongholds of Loughmore and Templemore.

Liam McCormack’s efficiency near goal was the big difference between these sides but the work of Darragh Stakelum, Aidan Stakelum, Jock Fogarty, Urban Nolan, Ciaran Woodlock and Jack O Mara was also key to the Thurles success.

Rovers did not deserve to lose by fifteen points, an outcome that did not reflect their contribution to a contest that featured some quality football on both sides. Evan Hawkins was their key man but Sean Lewis, Ben Ryan, Miceal Lowry and Gavin Cussen also had their moments.

Thurles Sarsfields: Lorcan Cummins; Scott Brennan, Emmet Fogarty, Jack O Mara; Tommy Maher, Darragh Stakelum, Alex Moloney; Aidan Stakelum, Conor Wall; Robbie Stapleton, Jock Fogarty (0-1), Ciaran Woodlock (0-2); Liam McCormack (2-7), Fiachra O Gorman(1-0), Urban Nolan (1-0).

Subs used: Cillian Rafter, Eoin Stakelum, Cathal McElgun, Stephen Mawe, Jack Condon.

Arravale Rovers: Marcus Kinane; Michael Bowes, Sean Lewis, Pater Ryan; John Paul Lawlor, Raymond Kelly, Shane Maher (0-1); Ben Ryan, Eoin Doocey; Miceal Lowry, Eoin Lonergan (0-1), Sean O Mahoney; Gavin Cussen, Evan Hawkins (0-3), Caleb Hickey (0-1).

Subs used: Oisin Hayes (0-1), Shane Quigley, Willie O Dwyer, Ronan O Connor.

Referee: Luke Foran (Carrick Davins)