Tipperary yacht club hosts national coaching camp for young sailors

Over 130 participating young sailors from 16 different clubs across the country are in Dromineer taking part in a four-day national training camp which is being hosted by Lough Derg Yacht Club.

It is certainly one of the largest sailing training events to be held on our shores for many years, and the focus is on fun, friendship and learning new sailing skills.

The National Training Week marks the end of a long season for Optimist sailors and their families. In keeping with previous years, its goal is to have as much fun as possible, with new friends made throughout the season and for older sailors to have one final get together before the end of the year.

The National Training Week will see a series of workshops for both sailors and parents alike, focusing on sportsmanship, performance pathways, trials and team selection, sailor development and progression, racing rules, clinics and feedback sessions with class captains from around the country.

The bookend to the event, which runs from November 2 to November 5, will be the Halloween Regatta which incorporates the Crosbie Cup.