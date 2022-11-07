Tipperary Golf: Deirdre Ronan wins Ladies Player of the Year for 2022 at Clonmel

Player of the Year



The Player of the Year presentation was made to Deirdre Ronan by Jimmy Fitzgerald of Every Blooming Thing Florists, Irishtown, Clonmel.



Congratulations to Deirdre, a very worthy winner for 2022.



To Jimmy Fitzgerald, who has for so many years, and continues to be a great supporter of ladies’ golf, we say a sincere “Thank You” for his generous sponsorship.



Ladies Annual General Meeting



The Ladies AGM took place in the clubhouse on Wednesday, November 2.



Club President Shay Bannon addressed the meeting. He complimented outgoing Captain Maura Lyons on her wonderful and successful year. He thanked Maura for her personal commitment and time given to the club during her year as Captain and wished incoming Captain Eleanor Devaney success for the year ahead.



Maura thanked her committee for their work and help during the year and her fellow members for their support. She congratulated Mrs. Eleanor Devaney who takes on the role of Ladies Captain for 2023.

Eleanor is looking forward to taking on her role as Captain.



She thanked everyone for their good wishes and outlined some of her plans for the year ahead. She introduced her committee as follows:



Ladies Captain: Eleanor Devaney. Hon. Secretary: Elaine Winston. Hon. Treasurer: Sheila O'Keeffe. Hon. Handicap Secretary: Roisín Quinlivan. Competition Secretary: Gwen Walshe. Committee Members: Maura Lyons (Ex. Officio).