Tipperary community welcome new and familiar faces to their annual harvest thanksgiving

Since the early 1980s, when the late Fr. John Gleeson was C.C., Moycarkey -Borris parishioners have been gathering with their friends at St. Mary's, Church of Ireland, for an annual service of harvest thanksgiving.

This year's Community Evening Prayer Service, on Sunday, October 16 last, was thoughtfully prepared by Tom Cooke, who is a Diocesean lay Reader and Archdeacon John Murray.

It included well-chosen prayers, psalms, hymns and biblical texts, one of which was read by Fr. Tom Fogarty, P.P., where Jesus speaks of God's care for all creation.

"Look at the lilies of the field, how they grow..."Tom Cooke, in welcoming all, had a special word of welcome for the 15 Ukrainian refugees who were present.

They live in temporary accommodation in the nearby Community Centre.

His words were translated into their own language, and the praying of the Our Father in Ukrainian was a stark reminder that the "daily bread" of millions in the world's hungry nations is dependent on grain harvested in Ukraine.

He reminded us of our forgetfulness of the needs of the poor and how we waste the world's precious resources. At the foot of the altar was an old heritage plough that has been used by the Melbourne family for many generations.

A delightful selection of homegrown fruit and vegetables brought together the gifts of the earth, the work of human hands and God's bountiful blessings.

Apples and leaves, in their Autumn beauty, decorated the church windows. A well-used timber bog-barrow filled with black turf from Curraheen Bog was placed alongside a large white flowering plant.

Archdeacon John Murray said that despite many upheavals and previous doomsday scenarios, his faith is in a God who cares for his people gives us the means of survival.

His prayer and wish is that the Ukrainian families in our midst can soon return to reunite with their families, rebuild their homes and plough their fields.

October is a time to give thanks for the year's harvest, whatever may be our area of work, he said.

While the organist played Amazing Grace, refreshments were served to all, and pre-Covid friendships renewed.

The harvest of fruit and vegetables was shared with the non-gardeners.

A special visitor on the night was Mary Joe Bushby, nee Gibson and formerly Ballybeg, who, after 50 years in Luton, London, has returned to Thurles.

We congratulate her on the recent qualification of her grandson as a barrister in Dublin.

Our final words of thanks and appreciation are to the community of St Mary's, who, despite the damage caused to the spire by lightning in 1911 and 1985, the need to replace all the slates, and recent major repairs after serious fire damage, have cared for, and preserved this gem of local church architecture in beautiful condition for future generations.

Contributed to the Littleton notes in the Tipperary Star.