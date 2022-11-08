Borris-Ileigh camogie come up just short in dour weather in Cork

Munster Camogie Intermediate Club Semi Final

BORRIS-ILEIGH 0-5

AGHABOLLUGUE 1-4

In very difficult conditions in Coachford on Sunday Borris-Ileigh suffered a two point defeat against Aghabullogue to miss out on a place in the Munster final.

Playing against the wind in the first half Borris struggled to get on the scoreboard trailing at the break 1-1 to no score.

The homeside also struggled at times hitting a number of wides that could have had them further ahead. Cliona Healy who had a great duel throughout with Julieanne Bourke got them off the mark with a pointed free. This was followed by a goal by Julie Tarrant minutes before the break which proved to be the crucial score of the game.

Borris-Ileigh emerged in the second half with the advantage of the wind and a renewed determination. Aedin Hogan got the first of her 3 second half points to get the score board ticking. This was cancelled out by an Aoife Twomey point before Borris added two more points from Hogan and Danielle Ryan making it 1-2 to 0-3 after 45 minutes.

Emma Flanagan then put 3 points between the sides with another point for the homeside. Borris-Ileigh showed huge battling qualities that was evident throughout their county campaign. Points from the excellent Aedin Hogan and Danielle Ryan reduced the deficit to a single point 1-3 to 0-5 with 10 minutes left to play.

A brilliant Cliona Healy point after 54 minutes put 2 between the sides again. Borris-Ileigh applied huge pressure on Aghabullogue in the remaining minutes in search of a goal that never came. Credit to Aghabullogue they withstood the immense pressure defending bravely until the final minute to secure their spot in next Saturday’s final.

Scorers: Aghabullogue: J Tarrant (1-0), C Healy (0-2, 0-1f), E Flanagan and A Twomey (0-1 each).

Borris-Ileigh: A Hogan (0-3, 0-2f), D Ryan (0-2).

Borris-Ileigh: K Healy; E Galvin, J Bourke, N McGrath; E Kelly, Avril Ryan, J Delaney; T Ryan, K Fitzgerald; A Fitzgerald, A Hogan, Aoife Ryan; E Maher, D Ryan, N Stapleton Subs: A Bevans for E Maher (43).

Aghabullogue: N Moynihan; E O’Shea, M Cotter, B Cotter; E Curtin, A Barrett, M Ring; E Foley, R Barrett; A Twomey, C McCarthy, E Flanagan; C Healy, K Honohan, J Tarrant.Subs: E Buckley for C McCarthy (53), A Foley for J Tarrant (56).