Tipperary motorists urged to think 'safety first' as roadworks carried out across county

Tipperary County Council is urging motorists to drive responsibly and stay alert for workers and machinery carrying out repairs on roads across the county.

The council is raising awareness among drivers that roadworks are a place of work for lots of people and that everyone has a right to expect a safe working environment. Every year in Ireland there are hundreds of incursions into roadworks which put road workers’ lives at risk and can lead to death and serious injury.

Michèle Maher, Road Safety Officer with Tipperary County Council said, “For some reason a small minority of drivers still find it acceptable to put road workers’ lives in danger by not taking care when they go through roadworks. This campaign is about reminding road users that roadworks are like any other work place, and that our workers have just as much right to work in a safe environment as everybody else."

"The message is clear 'A line of cones won’t stop a speeding car but you can.”' We know you want to get home, but so do our workers - see the cones, obey the zones," she added.

Tipperary County Council is urging drivers to adhere to the following safety tips:

• Adhere to the speed limit on display.

• Follow the temporary road signage in place.

• Stay alert for the roadworkers and machinery.

• Keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front.

• Never Break the Red Light or Ignore a Flagman Stop Sign