New Ford S-MAX Hybrid helps active families go electric and continues Ford’s electrification push

The S-MAX is available now for Tipperary customers to order

The new Ford S-MAX Hybrid – the only sports activity vehicle to offer seven seats and the refinement, efficiency and convenience of a full hybrid powertrain – is now available to order for customers across Europe, Ford has announced.

Using innovative engineering to incorporate a fuel-efficient, petrol-electric powertrain into the sleek and versatile S-MAX body without compromising space, flexibility or the uniquely sporty driving experience, the new S‑MAX Hybrid reduces CO2 emissions by more than 10 per cent (WLTP) when compared with the equivalent EcoBlue diesel powertrain. 1

A combination of 2.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine, 1.1 kWh lithium-ion battery, electric motor and the latest generation of Ford’s power-split transmission enables an effortless driving and ownership experience that can help active families to reduce their CO2 emissions while enjoy more relaxing journeys. Electric power is intelligently deployed to support petrol engine fuel efficiency or deliver silent, pure-electric driving for short periods depending on the scenario.

Battery charge is automatically replenished by the petrol engine and by using regenerative charging technology when coasting or braking. With no need for owners to plug into an external power source, S-MAX Hybrid is designed to seamlessly fit into family life – always ready to deliver an electrified driving experience regardless of unpredictable schedules.

The stylish S-MAX Hybrid continues to blend sporty exterior styling with the practicality and flexibility of a people-mover. Easily configurable seating and load space combinations deliver up to 2,020 litres of load capacity behind the first row of seats. 2 Towing capacity from 1,560 kg (S-MAX) to 1,510 kg (Galaxy) depending on variant can support leisure activities. 3

“S-MAX is the original sports activity vehicle, and now the S-MAX Hybrid is the first and only vehicle in its class to offer pure-electric driving capability,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford of Europe. “From a sporty, car-like driving experience to seats that fold flat at the push of a button, innovations that fit perfectly into family life have always been a big part of the S-MAX appeal. That makes the efficient and refined new hybrid powertrain a natural addition to the line-up.”

Ford is also offering for the first time a full hybrid variant of the Galaxy seven-seat people mover. The new Galaxy Hybrid utilises the same sophisticated petrol-electric powertrain as S‑MAX Hybrid for diesel-rivalling fuel efficiency and optimised driving refinement.

Electric power without the cables

The new S-MAX Hybrid can continue to offer all the space and flexibility of existing S-MAX models by integrating its 60-cell lithium-ion battery within a crash absorbent, waterproof structure beneath the floor of the rear luggage space.

The 1.1 kWh battery pack uses a liquid cooling system that allows the battery cells to be packaged closely together for greater space efficiency. A specially designed twin-exit exhaust system is routed around the battery to help accommodate its low position for maximum practicality. The configuration enables S-MAX Hybrid to accept loads up to almost 1 metre tall and more than 1 metre wide between the rear wheel houses. Even with all seven seats in place there is 285 litres of luggage space available. 2

Electric power helps deliver the most refined S-MAX driving experience yet. Regenerative braking technology captures up to 90 per cent of the energy normally lost during braking to help charge the battery. Power is sent to an electric motor that can drive the front wheels on its own to pull away silently from a standstill. The motor can also deliver pure-electric driving for short periods, for ultimate refinement and zero-emission driving particularly in urban environments. The battery’s liquid cooling system eliminates the need for a cooling fan, helping further reduce noise levels inside the cabin.

In addition, the electric motor works alongside the petrol engine to deliver 6.4 l/100 km fuel efficiency and CO2 emissions from 147-148g/km WLTP, 4 making S-MAX Hybrid a compelling alternative to Ford’s EcoBlue diesel powertrains.

The 190 PS powertrain delivers 0‑100 km/h acceleration in 9.8 seconds. Smooth, linear acceleration complements S-MAX’s inherently sporty character and is supported by a redesigned motor-generator controller that seamlessly switches between pure-electric, hybrid and petrol power.

The full hybrid model’s Ford-developed power-split transmission also features a simulated gear-shift function to further heighten the sporty driving experience. The system automatically adjusts engine rpm as the vehicle’s speed changes for greater driver engagement.

Gear selection is controlled using a stylish and ergonomic rotary gear shift dial that features an additional mode for maximising engine braking when towing or descending steep slopes, for more comfortable driving and maximum energy recuperation. The advanced powertrain also enables towing capacity of 1,560 kg for the seven-seat variant. 3

Technology to take the stress out of driving

Intuitive features help drivers monitor and improve their fuel and energy efficiency using interfaces for the available 10-inch digital instrument display. Brake Coach encourages gradual braking to help return more energy to the battery, and EV Coach helps drivers understand when they are using electric or hybrid power.

Each S-MAX Hybrid occupant can enjoy connectivity on the move via the standard FordPass Connect modem that provides WiFi for up to 10 devices, 5 and allows drivers to plan faster, less stressful journeys with Live Traffic updates for the navigation system. 6

In addition, FordPass Connect enables remote features including Door Lock Unlock, Vehicle Status and Vehicle Locator via the FordPass mobile app, 7 as well as Ford’s sophisticated Local Hazard Information. The technology can inform drivers of a hazardous situation on the road ahead, even if the incident is not visible due to a bend in the road or other vehicles. 8

Making long journeys more comfortable for driver and front passenger, 4 - way adjustable seats available for Titanium variants have the seal of approval from the leading spinal health organisation Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V. (the Campaign for Healthier Backs). The S‑MAX Vignale Hybrid features heated and cooled, 10-way-adjustable, driver and front passenger seats with massage function.

All three second-row seats feature Isofix points for securely fitting child safety seats, and Easy Fold Seats for the second and third rows make it simple to maximise load space by individually folding them flat using a push-button control panel in the boot space.

Galaxy Hybrid offers first class travel

The new Ford Galaxy Hybrid is also now available to order, powered by the same 190 PS petrol-electric powertrain as the S-MAX Hybrid.

Offering first class travel for seven occupants as standard, the Galaxy Hybrid people-mover is available in Titanium trim and delivers fuel efficiency from 6.5 l/100 km, CO2 emissions from 148g/km WLTP, and 0‑100 km/h acceleration in 10.0 seconds. 3

Like the S-MAX Hybrid, the spacious Galaxy Hybrid continues to offer the full practicality of the rest of the Galaxy line-up, including more than 1 metre of head room for first- and second-row passengers, 2,339 litres of cargo volume behind the first row of seats and 300 litres cargo volume with all seven seats in place. 2

“Our new S-MAX Hybrid and Galaxy Hybrid are just two of 17 electrified vehicles Ford is introducing for customers in Europe by the end of this year,” de Waard said. “We’re offering a range of electrified powertrains from mild hybrid to all-electric, meaning every customer can find the right model to suit their lifestyle.”

S-MAX Hybrid and Galaxy Hybrid and their lithium-ion battery packs are assembled at the company’s manufacturing facility in Valencia, Spain.

1 S-MAX Hybrid with 190 PS system power CO2 emissions from 147-148 g/km WLTP overall compared to S-MAX 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel 190 PS FWD automatic CO2 emissions from 170g/km WLTP overall.

2 Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and weight distribution.

3 Max towing varies based on cargo, vehicle configuration, accessories and number of passengers. Towing limits quoted represent the maximum towing ability of the vehicle at its Gross Vehicle Mass to restart on a 12 per cent gradient at sea level. The performance and economy of all models will be reduced when used for towing.

4 S-MAX Hybrid CO2 emissions 147-148 g/km and fuel efficiency 6.4-6.5 l/100 km WLTP (128-130 g/km, 5.6-5.7 l/100 km NEDC).

Galaxy Hybrid CO2 emissions 148 g/km and fuel efficiency 6.5 l/100 km WLTP (134 g/km, 5.8 l/100 km NEDC).

The declared fuel/energy consumptions, CO2-emissions and electric range are determined according to the technical requirements and specifications of the European Regulations (EC) 715/2007 and (EU) 2017/1151 as last amended. The applied standard test procedures enable comparison between different vehicle types and different manufacturers.

5 Requires feature activation.

6 Live Traffic feature requires separate paid subscription after an initial complimentary trial.

7 FordPass app compatible with Apple and Android smartphones and is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play store in 40 markets in Europe.

8 Driver-assist features are supplemental to and do not replace the driver's attention, judgment and the need to control the vehicle.