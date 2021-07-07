False dawn on driver theory tests says Lowry
Young people have missed opportunities for apprenticeships, work experience, education and agricultural work, says Deputy Lowry.
‘There was much relief when in-person Driver Theory Testing recommenced on June 8. It now appears that, for many, this was a false dawn’ said Deputy Michael Lowry in Dail Eireann this week.
Addressing Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, Deputy Lowry said that many young people across Tipp have contacted his office in frustration and anger due to unacceptable delays. Applicants who applied in February will not be offered an appointment until October of this year.
He quoted one particular case of a young woman from Tipperary who needs to complete her test and has been given no less than 7 different dates ranging between April 2020 and July 2021.
Deputy Michael Lowry
‘All seven appointments were cancelled. She has now been given an appointment for December 23 – one year and eight months after her first appointment. This is not tolerable for young motorists who need to progress their lives by being allowed to drive. Young people have missed opportunities for apprenticeships, work experience, education and agricultural work. What plans does the Government have to tackle this? What plans are in place to urgently address these delays’ he questioned.
The Tanaiste replied that services are and will gradually return to normal. He said that 40 new Temporary Driving Testers have been hired for commencement at the end of June and sanction has been granted to hire a further 40.
More News
Congratulations to Darragh O’Hora, Sologhead, who was picked for the West Tipperary U14 Hurling squad
The death occurred on Thursday, June 24, at Cork University Hospital of Martin Sadlier, Old Road, Cashel, and late of Gortnakellis, Cashel.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.