Search

28 Sept 2022

Citroen unveils new retro-inspired logo

Citroen unveils new retro-inspired logo

Citroen has unveiled a new brand identity and logo as the firm looks ahead to an electric era.

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Sept 2022 12:16 PM

Citroen has unveiled a new brand identity and logo as the firm looks ahead to an electric era.

The 10th evolution of the badge in the brand’s 103-year history, the branding has a retro look that looks closer to classic branding from the French firm’s past. The iconic two chevrons remain, but are now smaller and wrapped in an oval rather than being free-standing like they are currently.

Citroen says the new badge ‘signposts the brand’s transition and evolution’, with the emblem having its first outing shortly on a new Citroen concept car, and will then ‘progressively’ be rolled out on the brand’s production models from the middle of 2023 onwards.

Citroen CEO Vincent Cobée says: “As we embark on probably the most exciting chapter in our illustrious 103-year history, the time is right for Citroen to adopt a modern and contemporary new look.

‘Our new identity is an elegant symbol of progress as we move our customers physically in daring, forward-looking vehicles that challenge traditional industry rules, and emotionally by ensuring their entire experience – particularly going electric – is more affordable, comfortable and enjoyable whatever their wants and needs.”

The new, flatter logo is also introduced because of digitalisation, with greater use of screens and integrated apps seeing the need for a new logo to be launched.

On top of the emblem on its cars, the new identity will be rolled out across its dealerships and corporate buildings. Citroen says the signage will be ‘lighter and energy saving, as well as chrome free to increase recyclability’.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media