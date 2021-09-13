TWITTER REACTS; Joy as Shane Lowry is selected for Ryder Cup

Clara man Shane Lowry
Shane Lowry is undoubtedly one of Ireland's most popular sport stars, due to his laid back attitude and love of GAA.
The Offaly man is known to enjoy the more normal things in life and when he is not competing in international events, is most likely to be at a local GAA match or intercounty game.
This less extravagant lifestyle has endeared more to people in Ireland who can relate to him more quickly than others.
And it's fair to say that his selection on the European Ryder Cup has been acclaimed by many, particularly on Twitter.
Some argued the merits for Justin Rose, but the consensus is that Lowry deserved his pick.
Proudest day of my career so far @RyderCupEurope pic.twitter.com/3sGKzBmWTz— Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) September 12, 2021
He was my pick ahead of Poulter and Garcia. Unlucky for Rose.— TonyJames1986red (@james1986red) September 13, 2021
Lowry will be great craic and will fight amazingly. Can see him and Hatton together.
if you look at simply the fed ex standings its Lowry all day been reading a lot quotes like they are old pals hes picked cos hes Irish etc— Irish Golfer 47 (@47_irish) September 13, 2021
wtf hes there on merit won a major plays well in US but no should have been "Rosey "
I Like Justin Rose but one decent tournament is all
Lowry having a better year than both and feel like he could be a good partner for Rory.— Michael Annison (@Mannison97) September 13, 2021
Rose and Poulter haven't had great seasons tbh. Plus you only had 2 rookies out of the 9 qualified (1 being Hovland) so I've no problem picking Lowry over extra experience.
Another dimension being missed is the chemistry between Lowry and McIlroy in the Olympics .. when picking pairings that has to be on his mind.— godfrey o'dowd (@godowd29) September 13, 2021
Personally I would have had Rose over Garcia. Poulter and Lowry was a good call— Phil nicholls (@Philnicholls24H) September 13, 2021
Lowry played as well bar a blip on the back 9 Sunday. Poulter missed cut... Again— James O'Donoghue (@odonoghuejames) September 13, 2021
Poulter completely undeserving of a pick based on the golf played in 2021. People are making this a Lowry vs Rose thing, when it should be Poulter vs Rose.
Well done to @ShaneLowryGolf. We are so proud @Offaly_GAA— Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) September 12, 2021
Congrats @ShaneLowryGolf so well deserved roll on the Ryder cup. Up Offaly— brian whelahan (@BWhelahan) September 12, 2021
Delighted for Shane Lowry - deserves to be in there!!— Rob Kearney (@KearneyRob) September 12, 2021
Can't wait to see the big man in the Ryder Cup. So well deserved. Over the moon for him. Pure gent. #shanelowry— Rory's Stories (@RorysStories) September 12, 2021
Massive news this evening. Thoroughly deserved and will no doubt be a shining star for #TeamEurope in the Ryder Cup, emulating Leona Maguire’s stand out performance in the Solheim Cup. Congratulations @ShaneLowryGolf #UpOffaly♂️⛳️ pic.twitter.com/QVsdchN4iE— Cllr. John Clendennen (@johnclendennen) September 12, 2021
