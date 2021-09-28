Search

28/09/2021

HSE warning for parents not to name children with Covid-19 in chat groups

Reporter:

David Power

The HSE has issued a warning to parents on primary school WhatsApp groups about the risks of people naming a child who has Covid-19.

Concerns have been expressed that WhatsApp messaging between parents could go increase following the decision to cease routine testing and tracing of primary schoolchildren who are close contacts of a classmate with the virus.

The HSE told parents that it is important that “a child’s confidentiality is not broken in line with normal GDPR requirements”.

”It is important that children and families do not feel targeted or pressure to release information," the advice warned.

New guidelines for children in daycare and school settings came into effect on Monday, September 27, and marked a major change affecting all those working and attending school.

As part of the new rules, automatic contact tracing of asymptomatic close contacts in children aged over 3 months and less than 13 years, in ELC and SAC facilities, primary education, and social and sporting groups is no longer recommended.

It prompted the HSE to issue the warning this week for parents to be mindful of GDPR requirements. 

