Hopes for reopening of indoor events as pilot nightclub event takes place tonight

A pilot nightclub event will take place tonight, the first of its kind in Ireland which could lead to a safe return of all venues in the coming weeks.

It has been over 18 months since people have been allowed to enter nightclubs and indoor venues in Ireland, but tonight the Button Factory in Dublin will welcome back 450 people for the test event - 60 per cent of its capacity.

A number of DJs will take to the stage to perform for those with Digital Covid Certs proving vaccination or recovery.

Patrons will also have to provide negative Antigen tests.

Among the performers will be Sunil Sharpe, founder of the ‘Give us the Night’ campaign which seeks to change Ireland's late-night licensing laws.

At a Dáil committee meeting earlier this year, he said the impact of the pandemic on the cultural industries has been 'swift and brutal' and that a way of life has been frozen.

He said venues are under threat as business owners consider more financially viable tenants.