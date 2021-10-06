Watch: the importance having a working smoke alarm as phone charger goes on fire

Simple household items such as phone chargers or hair straighteners could lead to a potentially devastating house fire.
As part of national fire safety week, advice has been issued to homeowners on how to avoid a housefire.
On average 25 people die in fires in Ireland each year.
The national body, Fire Safety stresses that fires do not always happen to other people.
"The next could be in your home! Act now to keep you and your family safe," they say.
Simple steps such as keeping doors closed at night and having a working smoke alarm could save your life.
House owners are urged to avoid:
Smoking when tired
Leaving burning candles unattended
Leaving young children unattended
Leaving matches and lighters where children can get them
Leaving chip pans, frying pans, etc. unattended
Standing too close to fires, heaters, etc.
Using faulty electrical appliances
Overloading sockets
Make sure to:
Have your chimney cleaned at least once a year
Use a sparkguard with open fires
Use proper holders when burning candles
Keep ashtrays empty when not in use
Have a suitable fire extinguisher and fire blanket in your kitchen
Have faulty electrical appliances repaired or replaced immediately
Close all doors at night time
Carry out a routine fire safety check before going to bed
