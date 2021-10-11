Gardaí searching lands for Deirdre Jacob and other missing women today

Deirdre Jacob, pictured here with her pet labradors, has been missing from Newbridge since 1998
A search of land near the Wicklow border in south Kildare will start today in connection with the disappearance of young Newbridge woman Deirdre Jacob in 1998; and with a number of other women who went missing in the Leinster area.
Woodland near Usk Little, which is near Kilgowan, will be searched in an operation expected to last a number of weeks.
Gardai say the search is being undertaken as a result of 'credible information' which emerged during a review of previous evidence connected with Deirdre's disappearance. Her case was upgraded to a murder investigation three years ago. The young student teacher went missing from Newbridge in June 1998.
The case of Carlow woman Jo Jo Dullard, who was last seen in Moone in November 1995, while she was hitchhiking home to Kilkenny, was also upgraded to a murder inquiry earlier this year.
The search will involve divisional search teams, a forensic anthropologist, and the Garda technical bureau. The Defence Forces are expected to lend assistance if required.
Missing: Jo Jo Dullard
