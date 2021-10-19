Search

19/10/2021

Booster shots approved for over 60s



The Health Service Executive will now plan the roll-out of booster doses to those over 60, under the fresh advice from NIAC.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has approved vaccine boosters for people aged 60 and over.

The recommendation was confirmed at a meeting between party leaders, Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan last night where they met to discuss the latest advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) regarding easing of remaining restrictions this Friday October 22nd.

No decision has been reached yet regarding a booster jab for health care workers but the matter is being kept under review by the advisory committee.

The European Medicines Agency has said that booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine could be given at least six months after the second dose, in those aged 18 years or older.



