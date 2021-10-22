Gardai seize 11 vehicles from dealership as part of money laundering investigation
Gardai have seized eleven vehicles from a dealership as part of an ongoing money laundering and proceeds of crime investigation.
According to Gardai, the search of a motor dealership in Co Tipperary by twenty four Bureau officers took place yesterday October 21st.
The vehicles were seized and removed from the search site, four of which were detained for customs/VRT offences.
They include five Audi Q7s, two Range Rovers, two BMW X5, one Audi A4 and a VW Passat.
€11,000 in cash was reportedly also seized.
Seven vehicles classed as "high value" totaling €270,000 have been seized so far in the ongoing investigation, including a Jaguar I Pace valued at €80,000 on September 28th.
