Search

02/11/2021

Energy prices, TV and bin collection charges all set to rise

Energy prices, TV and bin collection charges all set to rise

Reporter:

David Power

The cost of living is set to rise for many with charges set to rise for bin collection, TV packages and an energy price increase.

It has been announced that Panda Recycling, Thorntons Recycling, Panda Power, Pinergy and Sky TV will increase charges.

This will put further pressure on households as energy costs have already risen. 

The increases come at a time when inflation is at 5.1pc. Energy, petrol and diesel and a host of other goods and services rising in price.

The latest increases come less than a month after carbon tax increases in the budget. 

Carbon tax increases were announced which saw the price of petrol and diesel will go up from midnight on October 14. Meanwhile, gas, heating oil, coal and briquettes are set to rise in price from May.

The increase in carbon tax will be €7.50 per tonne. 

This represents an approximate increase of 2c per litre for petrol and 2.5c for diesel

Petrol now costs an average €1.28 more to fill a tank, while for diesel it costs an average €1.48 extra to fill a tank. 

Customers of Pinergy will face their fifth energy increase of the year.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media