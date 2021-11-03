Guests revealed for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC One
The guests have been revealed for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC One.
Joining Graham in the studio will be Miriam Margolyes, Paul Rudd, Ron Howard, Halle Berry and Stephen Fry, with music on the night from Gregory Porter.
The irrepressible Miriam Margolyes talks about her autobiography This Much is True, while comic actor Paul Rudd speaks about his role in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
Legendary director Ron Howard chats about his Hollywood memoir The Boys; Oscar winner Halle Berry in new sports drama Bruised; and national treasure Stephen Fry promoting his latest book Fry’s Ties. Plus, music from Gregory Porter who performs Revival.
Next week we'll be joined by Miriam Margolyes, Paul Rudd, @RealRonHoward, @halleberry, @stephenfry and @GregoryPorter #TheGNShow— Graham Norton Show (@TheGNShow) October 29, 2021
Catch The Graham Norton Show on BBC One, Friday, November 5 at 10.35pm.
