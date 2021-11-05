Gardai arrest 17 for immigration offences during Covid social welfare fraud search
Seventeen people have been arrested by the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) after a search of a number of businesses.
According to Gardai, the searches were undertaken as a result of investigations into fraudulent Covid-19 Social Welfare activity.
During the search of five business premises in Dublin, nine men and eight women between the ages of 20 and 60 were arrested for immigration offences.
Sixteen of the people arrested have reportedly been charged and bailed and are due to appear before the District Court on November 18.
One man in his 50s remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before Dublin District Court today November 5 in relation to an outstanding bench warrant.
The search operation included GNIB, Gardaí from Mountjoy Garda station and representatives from the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), the Department of Social Protection (DSP) and Revenue officials.
